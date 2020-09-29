NFL Fans Are Concerned About Season After Titans and Vikings Close Facilities Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests
The NFL is dealing with its first COVID-19 issue of the season as the Tennessee Titans have three players and five personnel members test positive for the virus. It has led to the team reportedly closing their facilities until Saturday. And due to the Titans playing against the Vikings this past Sunday, the Vikings also closed their facilities but have no reported positive tests.
"The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today," the NFL said in a statement. "Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."
The Titans are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday while the Vikings are set to face the Houston Texans. As of Tuesday morning, both games have not been postponed. And with this being the first COVID-19 issue the NFL has to deal with this season, fans are hoping there won't be any more like this because they believe the 2020 season will be cut short.
Soo.. The Titans aren’t allowed in their building until Saturday due to a Covid outbreak
That means their game this Sunday against the Steelers will most likely be postponed... The Steelers will now probably have a bye.
Seems like that’s considerably large news.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 29, 2020
Dear Covid... We hate you
Sincerely@Titans fans...#Titans #TitanUp #BrawlNetwork pic.twitter.com/rohsksPYzh— Sam Hicks ✪ (@samhicks615) September 29, 2020
prevnext
So it appears the Titans have the first major COVID infestation in the NFL.
Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before a team had one. Just the sheer size of the rosters makes it inevitable.
Now to see what the NFL does in response.— UrinatingRee (@UrinatingTree) September 29, 2020
Well it was a fun 3 weeks— Adrian (@SmashAmos) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Last team to get infected wins the Super Bowl— Chargers Swap (@ChargerSwap) September 29, 2020
Just name the players now, we gonna find out sooner or later— NFL Breaking (@nflbreaking_) September 29, 2020
September 29, 2020prevnext
Receptionists at their facilities pic.twitter.com/VtNN4d4Ffn— Regulators Podcast 🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Just waiting for the conspiracy theories of Bill Belichick sprinkling Covid at other team facilities— Steve Manzov (@SteveManzov) September 29, 2020
Well, it was fun, over now. Practices suspended, games will be delayed, otherwise it's unfair to the Titans and Vikings, season comes to a halt, sad...— Super Minion (@SuperMinionAzul) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Seems like the #Titans will miss the first game of the season in the #COVID19 season.— AllthingsNFL (@allthingsNFLds) September 29, 2020
I would love to see a Next Gen Stats stlye vidwo showing the routes of transmission throughout the facilites. pic.twitter.com/PjioFggBpv— Quinn Ishmael (@QuinnIshmael) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Theres no way to play makeup games it would give teams unfair advantages. So many logistical grey areas. This is the worst news possible— Steve Gillis (@SteveGillis78) September 29, 2020
This is serious folks I guess we all knew something like this was bound to happen #BSafe— chip snyder (@chiphappened) September 29, 2020
prev
This isn’t going to end well...— GABE (@cameron_gabe) September 29, 2020