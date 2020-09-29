NFL Fans Are Concerned About Season After Titans and Vikings Close Facilities Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

The NFL is dealing with its first COVID-19 issue of the season as the Tennessee Titans have three players and five personnel members test positive for the virus. It has led to the team reportedly closing their facilities until Saturday. And due to the Titans playing against the Vikings this past Sunday, the Vikings also closed their facilities but have no reported positive tests.

"The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today," the NFL said in a statement. "Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available."

The Titans are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday while the Vikings are set to face the Houston Texans. As of Tuesday morning, both games have not been postponed. And with this being the first COVID-19 issue the NFL has to deal with this season, fans are hoping there won't be any more like this because they believe the 2020 season will be cut short.