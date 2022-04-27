NFL Draft 2022: The Complete Seven-Round Draft Order

The NFL Draft will start on Thursday, and the league will be in Las Vegas to see which college players will take the next step in their football careers. There have been thousands of mock drafts that have been published over the last few months and all of them will likely be wrong since it’s difficult to predict which team will pick a certain player. Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick and recently described the type of player he really is.

“I think I’m just a very unique player, and I really do it all on and off the field,” he said, per Bleacher Report. “All the guys have all the physical attributes, but what I bring to the table in terms of leadership, in terms of character and just playing with heart is really what I do. I have all the athletic ability, but in terms of leadership and character, I check all the boxes.” The 2022 league year for the NFL began in March, but the draft marks the start of the 2022 season for fans. Here’s a look at where each team will be picking in the draft.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

Round 2

33. Jacksonville Jaguars

34. Detroit Lions

35. New York Jets

36. New York Giants

37. Houston Texans

38. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

41. Seattle Seahawks

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Cleveland Browns

45. Baltimore Ravens

46. Minnesota Vikings

47. Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)

48. Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49. New Orleans Saints

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

51. Philadelphia Eagles

52. Pittsburgh Steelers

53. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

54. New England Patriots

55. Arizona Cardinals

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Buffalo Bills

58. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

59. Green Bay Packers

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61. San Francisco 49ers

62. Kansas City Chiefs

63. Cincinnati Bengals

64. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65. Jacksonville Jaguars

66. Detroit Lions

67. New York Giants

68. Houston Texans

69. New York Jets

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

71. Chicago Bears

72. Seattle Seahawks

73. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Denver Broncos

76. Baltimore Ravens

77. Minnesota Vikings

78. Cleveland Browns

79. Los Angeles Chargers

80. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

81. New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)

82. Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)

83. Philadelphia Eagles

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. New England Patriots

86. Las Vegas Raiders

87. Arizona Cardinals

88. Dallas Cowboys

89. Buffalo Bills

90. Tennessee Titans

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92. Green Bay Packers

93. San Francisco 49ers

94. Kansas City Chiefs

95. Cincinnati Bengals

96. Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

97. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

100. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

101. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)

102. Miami Dolphins from San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

103. Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)

104. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

105. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

106. Jacksonville Jaguars

107. Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns)

108. Houston Texans

109. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

110. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)

111. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

112. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

113. Washington Commanders

114. Atlanta Falcons

115. Denver Broncos

116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)

117. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)

118. Cleveland Browns

119. Baltimore Ravens

120. New Orleans Saints

121. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Philadelphia Eagles

125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. Carolina Panthers (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans)

138. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)

139. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

140. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

141. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)

143. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Round 5

144. Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

145. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos)

146. New York Jets

147. New York Giants

148. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)

149. Carolina Panthers

150. Chicago Bears

151. Atlanta Falcons

152. Denver Broncos

153. Seattle Seahawks

154. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)

155. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

156. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

158. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins)

159. Indianapolis Colts

160. Los Angeles Chargers

161. New Orleans Saints

162 Philadelphia Eagles

163. New York Jets (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

164. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

165. Las Vegas Raiders

166. Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals)

167. Dallas Cowboys

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Tennessee Titans

170. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)

171. Green Bay Packers

172. San Francisco 49ers

173. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)

174. Cincinnati Bengals

175. Los Angeles Rams

176. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

177. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

178. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

179. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

Round 6

180. Jacksonville Jaguars

181. Detroit Lions

182. New York Giants

183. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)

184. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers; conditional)

186. Chicago Bears

187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)

188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)

189. Washington Commanders

190. Atlanta Falcons

191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs; conditional)

192. Minnesota Vikings

193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

194. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

195. Los Angeles Chargers

x Choice forfeited (New Orleans Saints)

196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)

198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

200. New England Patriots

201. Arizona Cardinals

202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)

203. Buffalo Bills

204. Tennessee Titans

205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)

206. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)

207. Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs; conditional)

209. Cincinnati Bengals

210. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

215. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

216. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

217. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

219. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

220. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

221. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

222. Jacksonville Jaguars

223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)

224. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)

226. Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)

228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)

229. Seattle Seahawks

230. Washington Commanders

231. Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)

232. Denver Broncos

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)

234. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions)

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)

236. Los Angeles Chargers

237. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

239. Indianapolis Colts

240. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers

242. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)

244. Arizona Cardinals

245. New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)

246. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)

247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249. Green Bay Packers

250. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)

251. Kansas City Chiefs

252. Cincinnati Bengals

253. Los Angeles Rams

254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

256. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory selection)

257. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory Selection)

258. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

259. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

262. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)