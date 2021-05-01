NFL Draft 2021 Rounds 4-7: Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

The 2021 NFL Draft comes to an end today as teams will make their selections in the final four rounds. While the third day of the draft is not as eventful as the first two nights, today is important for all 32 teams as the players selected will play vital roles in the team's success this year and beyond. Rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft will start at Noon ET and will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It can also be streamed on the NFL and ESPN app.

The final rounds of the draft move fairly quickly as teams will have five minutes to make a pick in Rounds 4-6. It's cut down one minute when the draft moves to the seventh round. And according to the NFL's official rules, "if a team lets its time expire without making a choice, it can make a selection later — but it runs the risk of letting the next team on the clock take the player it was considering."

As for who are some of the players to watch during Day 3 of the draft, LSU linebacker Jabril Cox is considered the best player available, according to ESPN. He began his college career at North Dakota State where he was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. He finished the 2020 season at LSU with 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Another player to watch is Michael Carter, running back from North Carolina. He was named to the All-ACC First Team after rushing for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with his 267 receiving yards and two scores.

"Complementary back with adequate size, toughness and athletic ability," Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote about Carter. "He's at his best when running off-tackle and working behind and setting up lead blocks. While he has crisp feet for quick cuts and directional change, he displays somewhat average creativity and instincts in eluding linebackers and safeties who fit up into positioning between the tackles."

Once the draft comes to an end, teams can start signing undrafted free agents to fill the roster. The league will then shift to the regular-season schedule announcement, which will be on Wednesday, May 12, and then offseason workouts will begin, which will likely be virtual. The preseason will start in August, which will then be followed by the regular season in September.