NFL Denies Final Helmet Grievance for Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The NFL has given Antonio Brown the final answer about his helmet grievance, but it was not what he wanted to hear. Sunday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Brown’s second request to wear his preferred helmet had been denied. This put an official end to his quest to wear the Schutt Air Advantage during the 2019 season.

With this news, it appears that Brown is left without options. He will have to wear one of the league’s approved helmets in order to take the field with his teammates. As it turns out, this decision should be made soon, and it will come with an added bonus for the veteran.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per Pro Football Talk, Brown is closing to picking a new helmet, and his decision will include a custom-made model and an endorsement deal. Although he did arrive for practice on Sunday with one of the approved models.

A look at Antonio Brown’s helmet before #Raiders practice… pic.twitter.com/5zLYY0tKra — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 25, 2019

This latest grievance by Brown came after the league denied his original request to wear his favored Schutt during the season. The NFL told him that if he could track down a helmet that was manufactured fewer than 10 years ago, he could wear it. Although the helmet would have to successfully pass testing.

Well, the receiver was able to track down multiple helmets, including one from 2011 that had been certified by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment. Unfortunately for Brown, his chosen helmet did not pass the required test, so he opted to file a second grievance.

Unsurprisingly, the NFL remained steadfast in their decision. Brown is certainly unhappy with the league, but what will he do now that the matter has seemingly been settled?

According to multiple reporters, Brown is still at practice on Sunday and is wearing a new helmet. It appears, at least at the moment, that he is dedicated to sticking with the team and continuing to work toward a winning season. General Manager Mike Mayock told Brown that it was time to be all in or all out, and it appears that he has made that decision.