NFL Coach Helps Save Boy From Drowning in Las Vegas Pool

An NFL coach helped save a life last weekend. Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, helped save a child from drowning in a Las Vegas pool, according to ESPN. He was at the Encore Las Vegas with his family when he saw the 3-year-old boy drowning. Morris' wife, Nicole, posted about the situation on her Instagram page on Wednesday and said the boy had no pulse when he was taken out of the pool by his father and brought over to a lifeguard. Morris rushed over to help as the lifeguard was performing CPR.

"I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED (automatic external defibrillator)?" Morris told ESPN. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child, credits AED training.



Morris gave credit to the Rams for their recent CPR, AED and first aid training facilitated by Reggie Scott, the team's vice president of sports medicine and performance, for teaching him the proper protocols and how important AED is. Kevin Demoff, the Rams' chief operating officer, highlighted Morris' "quick thinking" during the incident.

"An amazing story of quick thinking in the moment by Raheem Morris & grateful to Reggie Scott for training our staff on CPR & AED," he wrote. "Very possibly seeing the life-saving CPR Damar Hamlin received inspired our organization to get trained & saved another life."

Nicole said in the Instagram post that the boy was discharged from the hospital 24 hours later. "I'm just thankful I knew what to do," Raheem Morris said. "You just never know when you're going to need that stuff."

Morris, 46, has been with the Rams since 2021. Before coming to Los Angeles, Morris was with the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-2020 working as an assistant head coach and pass game coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive coordinator and interim head coach. In his career, Morris won two Super Bowl titles as an assistant coach. He was a member of the Rams coaching staff when they won it all during the 2021 season and was also part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff when they won the title during the 2002 season.