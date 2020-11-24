NFL Announces 2 Saturday Games for Week 15

✖

The NFL has made two changes to its schedule for Week 15. The games between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos as well as the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 instead of Sunday, Dec. 20. Both games will air on the NFL Network with the Bills-Broncos game kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Panthers-Packers contest starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bills are having a very strong season, posting a 7-3 record with six games remaining. Leading the way is quarterback Josh Allen who has thrown for 2,871 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team was off this past weekend and will return to action on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos are in the hunt for a playoff bid, with a 4-6 record and two games out of the final playoff spot. They have had their share of issues this season including COVID-19 and injuries. Even Broncos general manager John Elway had to battle the coronavirus recently.

"I think that right now with the cases growing all the time, the NFL is doing a tremendous job as far as trying to lock things down and be real, real safe with it and protect our players and protect the staff," Elway said on the team's official website. "Difficult times. And, you know, we've adjusted this whole year, so we'll continue to adjust. Obviously, we want to make sure that hopefully, we get this whole thing behind us, and I think it's much better to be safer now than sorry."

The Panthers are in the same boat as the Broncos. They have a 4-7 record and sitting at two and a half games out of the final spot in the playoffs. The team is young and have not had All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for most of the year due to injury. Carolina is coming off a big 20-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

The Packers are one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. They have a 7-3 record and are one game behind the New Orleans Saints for the top spot in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers is having an MVP-type season, throwing for 2,889 yards, 29 touchdowns and four interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Davante Adams who has caught 68 passes for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns.