NFL 2021 Schedule Release: League Returns to London With 2 Games

The NFL will be heading overseas this fall. On Wednesday, the league announced that it will return to playing International Series Games in 2021, with two games to be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 10, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 17. Both games will start at 2:30 p.m. UK time (9:30 a.m. ET).

The NFL has played games in London consecutively from 2007-2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL didn't play any games internationally. “We are excited to be returning to London and welcoming back our fans for two great matchups,” Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice-President—Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, said in a press release. “We expect these games to be a celebration of our sport and our robust UK fan base."

“We have been working closely with the UK government, the city of London and the relevant health organisations over the past year in planning the games," Halpin continued. "Through their successful vaccine rollout and commitment to bringing crowds back to sports events, the time is right for the return of NFL football this fall. We will continue to monitor the COVID environment, putting health and safety first, and will adhere to any and all future COVID regulations and restrictions.”

The Jaguars will be playing in their eighth home game in London. They have played in London so often, there were rumors of the team moving there permanently. “The Jaguars are honored to return to London, our home away from home, and continue in our mission to grow the NFL and promote Jacksonville in the UK and beyond,” Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said. “With Urban Meyer as our head coach, we’ll be arriving with an entirely new look and attitude that I’m confident will meet the approval of our Union Jax supporters. I’m also hoping that many of our loyal fans in Jacksonville can join us in London for a great experience and to ratchet up the homefield advantage."

For the Falcons, this is the second time the team will play in London, Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said: “We’re honored to return to London for the first time since 2014 as part of the NFL International Series and look forward to the world-class experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Our league receives great support from passionate NFL fans in the UK and we’re looking to gain more Falcons fans with the trip.”