New York Yankees Player Luke Voit Takes 91 mph Fast Ball to the Face, and Social Media Is Stunned

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit faced a scary situation on Saturday during the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies. In the bottom of the 4th inning, the slugger was up to bat with a 6-0 lead behind him when Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis let a 92-mile-per-hour fastball get away from him.

A scary moment in the bottom of the fourth, but take a deep breath Yankees fans. The Yankees have announced that Luke Voit was removed from today’s game for precautionary reasons and underwent concussion protocol testing. Those test results came back clear. pic.twitter.com/s92l7K6Y7z — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2019

The pitch proceeded to hit Voit right in the face, grazing his shoulder, lip and chin according to TMZ. It’s a scary moment that has sent many players to the hospital or injured list in the past, but the first baseman luckily avoided anything serious.

In fact, he stayed in the game and didn’t need much time to regain his bearings.

Luke Voit took a 92 mph fastball to the chin. Stayed in the game.

pic.twitter.com/wl26cx0Hav — Sportacus (@IamSportacus33) July 20, 2019

Yankees manager Aaron Boone and the team’s medical trainer rushed out immediately after the incident and walked with the slugger to first base, but nothing seemed to faze him.

Voit did eventually come out of the game along with Yankees outfield star Aaron Judge, but it had more to do with the large lead the team had amassed, the scorching temperatures of the day and the schedule over the past few days, including a doubleheader earlier in the week.

Both teams noted that there didn’t seem to be intent, but Boone and other players noted that the entire game had some close calls.

“I don’t think there was intent, but sometimes intent doesn’t matter,” Boone said to reporters according to The New York Times. “Throw the ball over the plate.”

“That was some dangerous stuff going on up by the face,” catcher Austin Romine said after he was buzzed by a pair of pitchers by Rockies pitcher Jairo Diaz in the 8th inning.

It is luck that Voit was not seriously injured by the hit. He has been a key member of the Yankees squad this season with 18 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .267 batting average. He has also helped to establish consistency while keys players like Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Didi Gregorious were absent earlier in the season due to injuries.

Fans online were quick to note how tough Voit seemed after taking the shot to the face. Many called him a unit, said he was “not human,” and “savage.”

“Thank God he’s the legitimate Incredible Hulk walking among us mere mortals,” one fan commented on social media.

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Voit has also made a reputation for himself with the Yankees faithful. The first baseman started his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017, staying with them until 2018 before being traded to the Yankees. Since then he’s earned a starting spot and has gained a little viral notoriety for his strength exploits.