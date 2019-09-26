New York Giants WR Golden Tate Takes Aim at Antonio Brown

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate is not sure what former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is doing. After being cut by the Patriots last week, Brown has been on a social media rampage which includes announcing he’s looking to return to the NFL after announcing he’s done with the league. And one of the last tweets Brown posted was “The game need me I’m like test answers.” That led to Tate firing back at Brown by using just one word: “What??”

However, Tate was not the only NFL player to chime in. Safety Eric Weddle of the Los Angels Rams said, “Def don’t,” while former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions TJ Lang replied, “Damn… that’s some deep Socrates type s—- right there.”

In Brown’s defense, his latest tweets about returning to the NFL does go hand-in-hand to what his agent, Drew Rosenhaus had to say when he talked to former NFL defensive lineman Warren Sapp on the 99 Problems podcast earlier this week.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus told Sapp. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL. Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

At the beginning of the year, Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders later in the offseason only to act his way off the team before the start of this season. That led to him signing with the Patriots after the first week of the season and he played in one game, recording four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 despite being hit with a sexual assault lawsuit a few days prior.

The reason the Patriots cut Brown was he allegedly sent “intimidating” text messages to a woman who is claiming sexual misconduct on Brown. So the next step for Brown when it comes to his NFL career remains to be seen.

As for Tate, he signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract with the Giants this offseason. However, Tate is suspended for the first four games of the year due to violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.