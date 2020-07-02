New Orleans Saints' Face Mask Tweet Sets off Heated Debate

The New Orleans Saints want to play football this fall, which has led to them sending a message to their fans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints posted a tweet to ask fans to wear a mask when going out in public, which led to some interesting debates among the Saints faithful. The Saints know about the coronavirus very well as head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the disease back in March. Payton was able to recover but told everyone to take it seriously.

"The thing that's troubling is, it's so contagious that it's going to find the people that aren't healthy enough to defend themselves against it," he said on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM. "You and I talked about your father, our parents, our aunts, and uncles, those people – anybody with comorbidities that have an existing or preexisting condition. And you don't have to be in your 80s to have one of those [...] Anybody that has preexisting conditions becomes a greater risk, obviously. And we've seen younger people." Some fans agree with the Saints' tweet, while others are not happy the team is telling them to wear a mask.