New Orleans Saints' Face Mask Tweet Sets off Heated Debate
The New Orleans Saints want to play football this fall, which has led to them sending a message to their fans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saints posted a tweet to ask fans to wear a mask when going out in public, which led to some interesting debates among the Saints faithful. The Saints know about the coronavirus very well as head coach Sean Payton tested positive for the disease back in March. Payton was able to recover but told everyone to take it seriously.
"The thing that's troubling is, it's so contagious that it's going to find the people that aren't healthy enough to defend themselves against it," he said on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM. "You and I talked about your father, our parents, our aunts, and uncles, those people – anybody with comorbidities that have an existing or preexisting condition. And you don't have to be in your 80s to have one of those [...] Anybody that has preexisting conditions becomes a greater risk, obviously. And we've seen younger people." Some fans agree with the Saints' tweet, while others are not happy the team is telling them to wear a mask.
How about you do YOUR job.
In case you forget, its FOOTBALL, not politics and "social justice".
Football appeals to everybody. When you choose to be political, you lose your appeal.
*Politics ruins everything it touches.— Jerry (@JerryC_8709) June 29, 2020
Since when is it my "job" to suffocate myself?— Julianne ✝️ (@KindeandTrue) June 29, 2020
but for real wear a mask please— Not Ryan Theriot (@not_theriot) June 29, 2020
It’s infuriating that these Trump Cultists are the reason we still don’t have sports and probably won’t have a football season.— Brett Sterken (@BrettSterken) June 29, 2020
Can I get a refund for this season?— M Plantagenet (@Mark63272197) June 29, 2020
Do your job and worry about football. I'll do mine and worry about keeping and mine safe. Don't need you to tell me what I need to be doing. Next you'll tell me I need the vaccine then the digital I'd right?— notme (@1911zombie) June 29, 2020
Women getting an abortion wont put you on a ventilator.
Someone else not wearing a mask could. pic.twitter.com/EN00uGqPkY— Joshua Hotard (@_Hotard) June 30, 2020
America: "It's a hoax, it's a political agenda, etc, etc."
*Sees record highs in cases and deaths*
Rest of world: "Let's listen to our health officials/scientists."— Kailey (@KailsVGC) June 29, 2020
*Sees cases going down and can actually begin opening up.*
We are literally the worst country pic.twitter.com/ssvtwd5grs— JetChipWasp (@brcook99) June 30, 2020
When they start ARRESTING PROTESTERS for NOT wearing one, that's when I'll start! 😂😂😂— Tim Mallon (@MaydayMallon) June 30, 2020
Hard no. Gonna be interesting to see if NFL owners, executives and players stick to their virtue signalling guns after their profits/salaries are cut in half because they’ve alienated half their fan base with their political grandstanding.— Ryan Neefs (@RyanNeefs) June 30, 2020
I used to be a nurse in the OR but then one by one, all the surgeons dropped dead. I refused to wear a mask so all the patients died of infection. Now the cost of healthcare is lower than ever. Gotta hand it to Trump. This woulda never happened under Obama (or Bush or Clinton)— Haydel Consulting (@juli882) June 29, 2020
All that fixed officiating only to score 3 points pic.twitter.com/n5pUN02vv6— G͓̽o͓̽l͓̽d͓̽y͓̽ 運⚜️🌺🍀 (@goldiswim) June 29, 2020
Sean, Better check with Malcolm. Make sure you got a mask he likes or else he will get you fired. What a mistake hiring that malcontent. Good luck, cause you all is gonna need it. He’s a cancer and a over rated player.— HPBOOTS (@hpboots) July 1, 2020
Didnt they hand out a stimulus check?— Lastlie (@VehementJohn) June 29, 2020
Nah we good son.— 614Beast (@614Beast) June 30, 2020
Bill Belichick would like a word with this— SW12 (@NePats_AEW_WWE) June 30, 2020
Do your job. Run a football team.— Slamthehouse (@Slamthehouse1) June 30, 2020
Lol he's trying to get back to football and all of these non believing states are oh well I don't wanna. Then there's no football and then they'll be crying about that 😂😂— Nock (@Hereforjokes) June 30, 2020
Thanks coach for being concerned about the health of your team and the fans. If everyone did their part, we might get this virus under control ! WhoDat4Life⚜️— Saintsfan (@DelorisJNorris) June 29, 2020