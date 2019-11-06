New Mexico Lobos Football Player Nahje Flowers Dead at 21

New Mexico Lobos defensive lineman Nahje Flowers has died, head coach Bob Davie said on Tuesday. He was 21 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this time, but the news shook everyone in the community.

“Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers,” New Mexico football Davie said in the statement. “Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family.”

Athletic director Eddie Nunez also released a statement and he said grief counselors and psychologists were made available to the players and staff if needed.

“Earlier this morning I was made aware of the tragedy involving one of your student-athletes Nahje Flowers. Coach Davie and members of the staff met with the team around 7:30,” Nunez said.

“Grief counselors, members of our medical team and psychologist and being made available. These services will be available to the team staff for as long as needed. Our focus right now is on the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the support needed.

“Nahje was an incredible young man. Our entire Lobo Football family mourns his passing, and our prayers go out to his family.”

Flowers played in six games this year. In those six games, Flowers recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a blocked kick on special teams. He joined the Lobos in 2016 after playing high school football at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles, California. After redshirting his freshman year, Flowers played in 12 games in 2017 and registered three tackles. In 2018, the defensive end finished the season with 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

A number of Lobos fans went to Twitter to send their condolences to the team and Flowers’ family.

One fan said, "Sorry for your loss. A very talented young man that had a bright future. My condolences go to his family, friends and team. RIP."

Another fan said, "Damn. You inspired me to play football, even through the tough times. At least god have an angel now."

The Lobos have three games remaining this season. They are scheduled to face the Air Force on Saturday.