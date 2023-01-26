Never Forget When Peyton Manning Faked out the Entire Stadium

Peyton Manning is known for being one of the NFL's all-time elite passers. But the Pro Football Hall Fame quarterback shocked everyone with his running ability when he faked out the entire stadium during a game in 2013. At the time, Manning was with the Denver Broncos, and the team took on the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season game. Late in the first half, the Broncos were deep in Cowboys' territory, and to make sure Denver got seven points, Manning ran a naked bootleg that fooled the Cowboys players, the fans in the stadium and even the Broncos players. Manning finished the game with 414 passing yards and five total touchdowns to give the Broncos the 51-48 victory.

In a 2020 interview, Manning reflected on the play and took a shot at Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware. "All I remember about that game, though, is my 40-yard touchdown run basically beating DeMarcus Ware to the corner of the endzone, Manning said who then corrected himself by saying it was a 1-yard run. "But it felt like 40 yards. It took me that long to get to the corner of the endzone. But DeMarcus Ware did bite on the fake."

Ware also shared his thoughts on the play. "My responsibility was cut back and go straight to the running back, the boot of Peyton boots out a reverse, this little wide receiver comes and I know Peyton's not going to run the football," Ware explained. I mean, he's too slow."

Ware may have been mad at Manning for faking him out on the play, but he wouldn't be angry for too long as he joined the Broncos in 2014. Manning and Ware helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl during the 2015 season, and as Manning was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, Ware could make his way to Canton in 2023 as he is one of the 15 finalists.

Manning finished his career with two Super Bowls titles, winning one with the Broncos and one with the Indianapolis Colts. He was named MVP of Super Bowl XLI, won five NFL MVP awards, was named Offensive Player of the Year twice, was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was named to the All-Pro Team 10 times.