NBA Team Sacramento Kings Holds Baby Yoda Race

With The Mandalorian drawing attention for its combination of characters and storytelling, Disney+ is gaining a larger audience with each episode. The fans love “Baby Yoda,” AKA the Child, and have filled social media with countless memes. The Sacramento Kings are getting in on the action with their own take on Baby Yoda.

The NBA team recently hosted a race that revolved around the child from the Disney+ series. However, their version was slightly different. Instead of a puppet or a CGI character, the NBA team utilized toddlers wearing Yoda ears.

The toddlers were all lined up with their headgear on while one set of parents waited a few yards away. At the start of the race, they were expected to race across the basketball court.

As it turns out, the Baby Yoda race didn’t pan out as expected. Only two of the children attempted to crawl across the court to their parents. The others simply sat at the starting line looking confused. Regardless of the outcome, the viewers thought that this was extremely adorable.

“This is incredible lol,” one sports fan wrote on Twitter. They also added a crying face emoji, as well as one with hearts for eyes.

Interestingly enough, this was not the first time that the Kings have attempted a baby race during a timeout. The last time, however, did not involve any Star Wars branding. The toddlers were just out on the court and racing, sans helmets.

The race didn’t provide any extra luck for the Sacramento Kings. The New York Knicks ultimately took home a 103-101 victory on Friday after Julius Randle put up 26 points in his 31 minutes of action.

With only two episodes remaining in the first season of The Mandalorian, it’s become apparent that “Baby Yoda” has captured the hearts of Star Wars fans, as well as the majority of users on social media. Having Star Wars: Episode IX about to release has only added to the sensation taking place on social media.

Will more teams find ways to capture the Baby Yoda craze, or will the Sacramento Kings stand alone? The likely answer is that there will be several variations of Baby Yoda-themed events, many of which will actually incorporate actual children.

(Photo Credit: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty)