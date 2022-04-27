NBA Team Makes 'Offer' to Tom Brady Following Viral Basketball Video

✖

Is Tom Brady on his way to playing in the NBA? Earlier this month, the star Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a video on TikTok showcasing his basketball skills. The video has been viewed over two million times, and one NBA team seems to be ready to sign the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

In the comments section, the Dallas Mavericks wrote, "10-day?" which means they would like to "offer" him a 10-day contract to join the team. Brady replied said that his "DMs are open." Of course, it was all in good fun, but with the way Brady has played in the NFL for the last 22 years, there is no reason to believe he can't have success in the NBA. Brady announced his retirement in February but decided to return to the NFL in March.

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady said to ESPN earlier this month. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward." Brady also says "I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game. I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

Currently, the Mavericks are taking on the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference semifinals after beating the Jazz 102-77 on Monday. "Take away the score, the guys just stayed in character," coach Jason Kidd said. "They stayed with did the game plan, they executed, they trusted one another, they protected one another on the defensive end and they were unselfish on the offensive end, and it's cool to watch as a coach and as a fan. But we've been in situations throughout this journey of letting things get away from us — bad losses — and we tend to bounce back. I know everybody talks about the playoffs, but it's basketball and we've seen this before. I thought the guys responded well."