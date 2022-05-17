NBA Star Rajon Rondo Allegedly Pulled Gun on Mother of His Children

✖

Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his children and threatened to kill her during an altercation, according to TMZ Sports. Ashley Bachelor, the mother of Rondo's two children, filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week, requesting protection for her daughter and son. TMZ Sports also reported the children saw the entire incident.

TMZ Sports says the incident happened on May 11 when Rondo was playing video games with his son. When Bachelor asked the son to separate the laundry, Rondo got angry and ripped the game console out of the wall. The two-time NBA champion then began to smash objects, including outdoor lights and trash cans before Bachelor tried to "deescalate" the situation. That's when Rondo told Bachelor "You're dead," before leaving the home and returning 15 minutes later to bang on the window with a gun.

Rondo told Bachelor to get his son, which she agreed to do because she was afraid something bad was going to happen if she didn't do what he said. Bachelor said that Rondo began screaming at their son, asking why he was scared of his dad. Rondo then demanded the daughter to come outside and began screaming at both of his children. Bachelor then said that Rondo's parents both arrived at the home and tried to calm him down. They didn't have much success, but Rondo left the scene before things got worse. Rondo has not been arrested or named a suspect in any crime.

"I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children," Bachelor wrote in the emergency order of protection on May 13. "Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like 'p—' and accuses him of acting like a 'b—.' Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like 't—, b—, and d—head.' Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car."

Rondo, 36, is currently a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers but bounced around different NBA teams since entering the league in 2006. He spent the majority of his career with the Boston Celtics (2006-2014) and helped the team win a title in 2008. He won another championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. In his career, Rondo has been selected to the All-Star team four times the All-NBA Defensive Team four times and led the NBA in assists three times.