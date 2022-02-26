NBA Star LeBron James to Get His Own Museum

LeBron James is being honored in a big way. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the NBA superstar is about to get his own museum in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The LeBron James museum will be part of a transformation of the former Tangier entertainment complex in Akron. The exact date of the opening of the museum has not been announced.

The museum will feature everything James, including walking in his size 15 shoes and exploring his life when he was younger. including his time with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. It will also take a look at his NBA career and his time competing in the Summer Olympics. Another part of the museum will take a look at his off-the-court ventures, including his projects in the entertainment and food industry. And the final part of the museum will take a closer look at the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes as James was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. He was honored at the All-Star game and got a chance to talk to Micahel Jordan. “I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man’s hand that inspired me throughout my childhood,” James said. “I haven’t had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.

“It’s crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ. The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, all the way down to some of the cars that he drove, how much he inspired me. I didn’t want to waste that opportunity because we’re just not in the same building a lot and haven’t been in the same building a lot throughout my career.”

James, 37, has put together one of the best careers in NBA history. He won four NBA championships with three different teams, was named NBA Finals MVP four times, won the NBA MVP four times and was selected to the NBA All-Star team 18 times. James has also been selected to the All-NBA Team 16 times.