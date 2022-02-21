Michael Jordan and LeBron James Embrace in Memorable Moment During ‘NBA 75’ Ceremony

Michael Jordan and LeBron James shared an emotional moment at the NBA All-Star game in Cleveland Sunday. Following a ceremony where the league celebrated the 75 best players in NBA history, Jordan and James embraced, which was great for fans to see because they are considered two of the best players of all time.

As mentioned by USA Today, Jordan and James were never close, which could be due to their competitive nature. But James loved having a moment with the six-time NBA Champion. “I did not want to lose the opportunity to shake the man’s hand that inspired me throughout my childhood,” James said. “I haven’t had much dialogue with him in my 20 years or 19 years in this business, but part of me wouldn’t be here without MJ’s inspiration. I always wanted to be like him growing up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1495596527309443076?s=20&t=IoqrcjBGV0DE5zh5Q3wZAA

“It’s crazy that the game-winning shot tonight was a fadeaway, and it was inspired by MJ. The way he wore his shoes, the way he wore his uniform, I mean, all the way down to some of the cars that he drove, how much he inspired me. I didn’t want to waste that opportunity because we’re just not in the same building a lot and haven’t been in the same building a lot throughout my career.”

The NBA 75 ceremony is a part of the league’s 75th-anniversary celebration that has been going on all season. The last time the league did anything like this was in 1996 when the 50 greatest players in NBA history were named. Jordan was on the list as he was the best player in the NBA at the time. James didn’t enter the league until 2003, which is the same year Jordan retired.

ESPN recently ranked the 75 best players in NBA history best on the league’s 75th-anniversary team. Jordan came in at No. 1 while James was ranked No. 2. Rounding out the top five is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain. Along with winning six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan won six NBA Finals MVP awards, was named NBA MVP five times and was selected to play in the All-Star game 14 times. James has won four NBA titles with three different teams, has been named NBA Finals MVP four times, NBA MVP four times and is an 18-time All-Star.