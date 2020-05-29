NBA Sets Return Date for 2019-20 Season, and Fans Are Pumped

The NBA is on its way back. It was recently reported league commissioner Adam Silver told the board of governors the NBA is targeting July 31 to resume the 2019-20 season. The league has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the nation slowly starting to open back up, the NBA is looking to do the same.

There are a few questions that need to be answered now that the NBA has a return date. How will the season be formatted and where will the teams play? During the board of governors meeting, four different scenarios were discussed when it comes to the NBA's return. Because its late in the summer and the league likely wants to start the 2020-21 season on time, it's likely the season resumes with just 16 teams and they would go straight to the playoffs. As for venues, Walt Disney World is a leading candidate to host the teams and their families. Either way, fans love the fact the NBA is looking to return instead of canceling the season. Scroll down to look at fans reacting to the news.