NBA Playoffs: Fans Dub Russell Westbrook 'Westbrick' After Struggling in Loss to Lakers

Russell Westbrook and the Houston Rockets entered Sunday night's playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers with the opportunity to build a 2-0 lead in the NBA series. However, LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 62 points and 21 rebounds during the 117-109 win. Westbrook, on the other hand, struggled mightily while committing seven turnovers and only scoring 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting and prompting the new nickname of "Westbrick."

When NBA fans and analysts alike tuned in for the NBA game, they expected to watch a fierce battle between the game's biggest stars. However, they instead saw Westbrook struggle and felt it was the perfect opportunity to call him the nickname. Skip Bayless called the Rockets player Westbrick several times, but he was not the only one. Several NBA fans continued the trend while discussing Westbrook's issues on the court and his late arrival to the bubble due to COVID-19.