NBA Fan Apologizes to Lebron James for Cursing Him out, Takes 'Full Responsibility'

Juliana Carlos, the fan who was kicked out of a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game for cursing out LeBron James, has issued an apology to him. Carols went to Instagram to say she takes "full responsibility" for her actions. She also explained why things got so heater between her and the Lakers star.

"To say things escalated quickly at yesterday's game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment," Carlos said in a statement. "My husband is a huge sports fan and we're passionate people, and let's be real; sports wouldn't be sports without a little trash-talking. What should have been quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes. And for these things, I take full responsibility."

After the game, James shared his thoughts on the situation and was surprised to see her and three other people get kicked out of the game. "At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," he said after recording 21 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds to help the Lakers earn a 107-99 win over the Hawks. "I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction. I don't feel like it was warranted to be kicked out."

On social media, James called Carlos "Courtside Karen." This came after Carols went to Instagram to tell her side of the story and curse out the four-time NBA Champion again. According to The Athletic, the Hawks will investigate the altercation between James and the group of hecklers led by Carlos.

This is the second time in a week a fan has been ejected for going after James. On Jan. 25, a fan was ejected when the Lakers were playing the Cavaliers in Cleveland. The fan was harassing James with offensive shirts and shouted obscenities during the game, according to Yahoo Sports. When confronted by security, the fan was defiant and didn't leave until security told him he was going to be arrested.