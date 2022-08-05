National TV Host Calls out Aaron Rodgers for Not Being Married To 'Strong' Woman

A national television host just went after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Colin Cowherd of FS1 recently talked about Rodgers on his show The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Rodgers talked about how he took a psychedelic drug called DMT a few years ago, and he believes that led to him winning the NFL MVP award in 2020 and 2021. Cowherd called out the 38-year-old quarterback for his claim.

"Lots of people have tried this psychedelic tea: They're called hippies, burnouts and affluent white people with too much time on their hands, and nobody in their life to call out their crap," Cowherd said, per the New York Post. "Aaron's got no owner. No real relationship with his brother or parents, and no wife."

So, about that Aaron Rodgers ayahuasca story...



Cowherd continued: "I'm semi-serious here, but I like my athletes to be married to strong women. They call you out on [your] crap. I got into an argument with a friend not long ago and my wife told me right to my face, 'Be a man Colin, don't be passive aggressive.' She was right, I was wrong. Had I been single, I would've become self-absorbed, pointing fingers."

Cowherd then went on to compare Rodgers to an NBA superstar while also pointing out how being married leads to more success. "James Harden, Aaron Rodgers … Rich, getting older, single, no woman to hold you accountable," he said. "You look at those Super Bowls. Lot of married dudes. The Mannings are married. Brady's married. Russell Wilson married. Big Ben was in all sorts of trouble, then he got married. Got a little heavy, didn't work as hard, but I liked him more. Kyler Murray, this offseason, my takeaway on him a few weeks ago, dude needs to get married. Get off the video games."

Rodgers may only have one Super Bowl win, but that is just as many as legendary quarterbacks Drew Brees and Rodgers' former teammate Brett Favre. He also has four MVP awards, the second-most in NFL history behind Peyton Manning who has five. In his career, Rodgers has thrown for 449 touchdowns and just 93 interceptions, giving him a pass interception percentage total of 1.3%, the best in NFL history.