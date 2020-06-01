NASCAR: Twitter Users Split After Reports About Fans Attending Future Races
Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal turned heads on Monday when he reported that fans could soon be returning to NASCAR events. He said that the governing body is evaluating potential options for reduced-capacity races and that changes could soon take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He listed both Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami as potential options for the fans.
When stock car racing returned from a 10-week postponement, it did so without fans in attendance. There were concerns about potentially spreading the coronavirus and NASCAR had intentions of keeping its drivers and staff members safe. The first five Cup Series took place amid these changes and led to drivers doing burnouts in front of empty stands. Now that could soon change.
NASCAR fans saw Stern's report, and they reacted in a variety of ways. They expressed considerable excitement about potentially watching a live race in either Alabama or Florida. They felt it was long past time. Others, however, did not agree with this sentiment. They wanted to take a more cautious approach in order to avoid potentially spreading the coronavirus.
*very good idea*— CorvetteRacing48 (@C_Racing48) June 1, 2020
Also this is great news, if u dont like this then stay home. pic.twitter.com/cK6GY5UNav— CorvetteRacing48 (@C_Racing48) June 1, 2020
Bad idea— Laly (@lalyelvira) June 1, 2020
Here to buy tickets. Let me know when.— The Meaningless Drivers’ (@UselessDriver) June 1, 2020
Ight see you at Dega— APS (@AllProSportz_) June 1, 2020
I'll be curious to see if the protest marches lead to COVID19 outbreaks. If not, that will be proof positive we can safely move forward with fans at sporting events.— Scott S (@Major_Speed) June 1, 2020
Horrible idea.— Aero Racing Design (@_ARDesign_) June 1, 2020
Of course it’s Alabama and Florida the bottom 2 worst states in the US— Noe Hernandez (@NoeHern15481412) June 1, 2020
imo it's a lil too soon— ǝɯ puǝ (ceo of redneck) 🍌 (@HeartGrenade) June 1, 2020
Who gets to be picked??— Michael Novak (@MikeN328) June 1, 2020
Great. also get rid of the useless masks on the drivers.— 10andout (@jimb4653) June 1, 2020
Me heading to Ticketmaster to get those tickets pic.twitter.com/o2oxxyYVGK— thekycolonel (@thekycolonel1) June 1, 2020
If rioters can ignore social distancing then why not NASCAR fans?— Robert (@RobMerrill92) June 1, 2020
Better enjoy the races we have now cause once one person at one of these races has it then the whole thing comes crashing down— 🍀 Rowdy (@LuckyRowdy88) June 1, 2020