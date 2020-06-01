NASCAR: Twitter Users Split After Reports About Fans Attending Future Races

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal turned heads on Monday when he reported that fans could soon be returning to NASCAR events. He said that the governing body is evaluating potential options for reduced-capacity races and that changes could soon take place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He listed both Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami as potential options for the fans.

When stock car racing returned from a 10-week postponement, it did so without fans in attendance. There were concerns about potentially spreading the coronavirus and NASCAR had intentions of keeping its drivers and staff members safe. The first five Cup Series took place amid these changes and led to drivers doing burnouts in front of empty stands. Now that could soon change.

NASCAR fans saw Stern's report, and they reacted in a variety of ways. They expressed considerable excitement about potentially watching a live race in either Alabama or Florida. They felt it was long past time. Others, however, did not agree with this sentiment. They wanted to take a more cautious approach in order to avoid potentially spreading the coronavirus.