NASCAR: Tony Stewart's Broadcast Return Dates Revealed

Tony Stewart wasn't in the booth for the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. However, the NASCAR legend will be back covering races very soon. According to Beyond the Flag, Stewart will be with the Fox Sports team to broadcast the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Easter Sunday, April 9 (Fox, 7:00 p.m. ET), the race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 23 (Fox, 3:00 p.m. ET), and the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28 (Fox, 6:00 p.m. ET).

Stewart has been in the booth for four races this season including the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this month. And when he wasn't broadcasting races with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer, another former NASCAR star, Dania Patrick, was in the booth to take his place. Last year, Stewart helped broadcast races for Fox Sports after Jeff Gordon left to focus on his role as Vice Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

When speaking to the Robb Report last year, Stewart talked about what he adds to the Fox Sports team. "What I add in the booth is hopefully the driver's perspective and what the drivers are thinking at different points during the race," Stewart said. "Are they antsy and a little more aggressive? Do they like where they're at in the field and content to take it easy and get to the next fuel stop? A lot of times the fans think they know what's going on from what's on TV, but having that driver's perspective adds to it, something to make them go, 'Wow, I never thought of it that way.' That's what we add, value-wise.

Stewart is one of the most successful drivers in racing history. He won the NASCAR Cup Series championships three times (2002, 2005 and 2011) and a total of 49 Cup Series races in his career. In IndyCar, Stewart won three IndyCar Series races and a series championship in 1997. Stewart is also a co-owner of Stewart-Hass Racing and won the Daytona 500 and Cup Series title as an owner. He is a member of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Motorsports Hall of Fame, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the National Sprint Cup Hall of Fame.