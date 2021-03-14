NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Sunday's Phoenix Cup Series Race

✖

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are back in action with Sunday's Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway, which fans can watch with a fuboTV trial. This 500-kilometer race will take place in a desert climate, but there are still questions about potential rainfall causing delays. Fortunately for NASCAR fans, the forecast sets up an action-packed afternoon of racing.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, there should be no rain at the start time of the Instacart 500 or throughout the race. Temperatures will hover in the mid-60s while there will be zero chance of precipitation. The clouds will increase into the late afternoon and early evening but should not create any issues as the drivers travel around the one-mile oval.

We have a feeling tomorrow is about to be legendary. Cheers to our 50th @NASCAR Cup Series race, let’s make it memorable🌵#Instacart500 | #NASCARReturns pic.twitter.com/PEXSMFUHoQ — Phoenix Raceway (@phoenixraceway) March 14, 2021

Inclement weather forced the cancellation of the General Tire Pole Qualifying sessions before Friday's ARCA race at Phoenix Raceway. The Air Titans ultimately headed onto the track and ultimately prepped the racing surface for The General Tire 150. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs secured the victory after a dominating performance. Though he still had to outrun sprinkles of rain during the final lap en route to the ninth ARCA victory of his career.

With the weather seemingly clear for Sunday's race, the fans can prepare to watch their favorite drivers pursue a spot in the playoffs. Team Penske's Brad Keselowski will be chief among them as he tries to win his first-ever race at Phoenix. He came close during November's championship race, finishing second behind Chase Elliott.

Keselowski will have the Busch Pole for Sunday's race and will lead the field to green. Kyle Larson was set to join him on the front row, but he dropped to the rear of the field with two other drivers after they all failed tech twice. Kevin Harvick, the driver with nine career victories at Phoenix, will start in the 18th position. The veteran driver ended March's FanShield 500 in second place after trying to chase down Joey Logano.

The Team Penske driver secured the win after dealing with some mechanical issues, including a broken jack. He only led 60 of the 316 laps but regained position at the front of the pack. Logano held off Harvick in overtime to secure his second win of the season.

The Instacart 500 takes place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave at 3:47 p.m. ET and will set the stage for an action-packed afternoon of racing. Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, and Clint Bowyer will call the action from the booth for Fox while Jamie Little and Regan Smith serve as pit reporters. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio coverage.