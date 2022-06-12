NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Toyota/Save Mart 350

✖

NASCAR is back on the road. On Sunday, the drivers will compete in another road-course race, the first since the Circuit of Americas on March 27. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California will start at 4 p.m. ET on FS1.

If there is one driver who loves the road courses, it's defending Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson. The California native has won three of the last six races on road circuits, including last year's race in Sonoma. Additionally, Larson won pole for Sunday's race, allowing him a strong chance to earn his second win of the year. Larson is currently in seventh place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, putting him in a good position to clinch a playoff spot.

"I've always had some good speed at Sonoma (Raceway) and it's my home track," Larson said this past week. "It's always fun to see my friends and family, and it was cool to get my first win at my home track last year. But that was with last year's car and on the longer track. Hopefully, we can get another pole there this weekend, lead some laps and challenge for the win again."

When it comes to drivers on the outside looking in, Denny Hamlin wants to keep the good times rolling. He is in 19th place in the standings, but Hamlin has been working his way up after finishing in the top five in two of the last three races. He is one of four drivers to have won at least two races this year, with the other three being Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and William Bryon.

"This car definitely lends itself to road course racing, so I'm excited to go to Sonoma this weekend," Hamlin said. "That is always a fun track and a great area to go to. It's a lot different than anywhere else that we go, so I know a lot of people look forward to going there. As far as the track, it will be fun to go back to the layout we ran for a long time. It will add a few extra passing zones, which you will also see quite a bit of dive-bombing into those turns. That will make for an exciting race. We just need to stay out of trouble and I feel like we can have a good day."