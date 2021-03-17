NASCAR: Platinum-Selling Artist to Sing National Anthem at Sunday's Race

✖

NASCAR returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Prior to the 500-mile race, a platinum-selling artist will help set the stage. Breland, the singer-songwriter known for "My Truck," will sing the national anthem.

"What's up, NASCAR fans?" the singer-songwriter said in an announcement video. "This is Breland, and I'm super excited to be singing the national anthem this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I used to live in Atlanta for a few years, so I already know how lit it's going to be. That being said, make sure you pull up at 3 p.m. Eastern this Sunday on Fox to check out the national anthem and, of course, the race."

Platinum-selling breakout artist @Breland performs the national anthem Sunday prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and @NFLonFOX reporter @ErinAndrews gives the command to start engines 🚦 pic.twitter.com/XICKlhomLg — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 17, 2021

Breland generated a large number of views when he released the single "My Truck" on YouTube. The video has 40 million views while the single was certified platinum in January 2021. Breland released a remix with Sam Hunt and then partnered with Chevrolet for a unique Tik Tok ad campaign.

Once Breland performs the national anthem, another special guest will take part in the pre-race festivities. Erin Andrews, the Fox Sports reporter who covers the top NFL game each week of the NFL season, will serve as the grand marshal. She will utter the most iconic words in motorsports while telling the drivers to start their engines.

After five weeks of NASCAR action, five different drivers have booked their trips to the playoffs. Malcolm McDowell won the season-opening Daytona 500, Christopher Bell won the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course. The season continued with William Byron capturing the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Kyle Larson winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the group after winning the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Racing fans do not know which driver will be the next to reach the playoffs, but they know the starting order. Denny Hamlin, the current points leader, won the Busch Pole and will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday. His teammate, Martin Truex Jr., will join him on the front row.