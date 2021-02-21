NASCAR Race: Justin Haley, Garrett Smithley Slapped With Penalties

✖

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are back in action for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, which fans can watch on fuboTV with a free trial. Prior to the green flag waving, two received penalties. Justin Haley and Garrett Smithley both had to move to the rear of the field.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, Haley failed pre-race inspection twice while the other drivers moved through tech and headed to pit road. Smithley's team, on the other hand, made unapproved adjustments to his stock car. Haley was set to start on the 10th row in the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro prior to failing inspection. Smithley was set to line up next to Aric Almirola on the 13th row in the No. 53 Ford Mustang.

In addition to the pre-race penalties, Erik Jones had to move to the rear of the field in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. This lineup change stems from an issue prior to the Daytona 500. Jones' team changed the engine in the Camaro after the qualifying Duels races. Per NASCAR's single-engine rules, violating this rule meant that Jones had to start at the rear of the field for the Daytona 500, as well as the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253.

The trio of drivers will have to find ways to quickly make up ground after moving to the rear of the field in order to compete for stage points. Sunday's road course race is split into three stages of 16, 18, and 36 laps. There will not be any competition cautions that provide an extra opportunity to head to pit road for fuel and tires.

When these drivers last headed to the Daytona Road Course — the GoBowling 235 in August — they found varying levels of success. Haley did not compete in the Cup Series race due to racing in the Xfinity Series. Smithley started in the 36th position and ended in the same spot after dealing with a battery issue. Jones, who raced for Joe Gibbs Racing, started 20th overall and ended the day in 11th. Chase Elliott, the eventual Cup Series champion, won his fourth consecutive road course case.

With the penalties handed down, the drivers headed to the Daytona Road Course for Sunday's race. The green flag waved at roughly 3:20 p.m. ET after Kevin James served as grand marshal and told the drivers to start their engines. They hit the gas and began a 70-lap trek around the road course.