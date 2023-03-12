NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 United Rentals Work United 500

It's the fourth race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, and the drivers are still out West after competing in Las Vegas last week. NASCAR is in Avondale, Arizona to host the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The race happens today at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox and the Fox Sports App.

Kevin Harvick is on a strong start as he's third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings after tallying two top-10 finishes in the first three races. And Phoenix Raceway has been a favorite for the 47-year-old driver, tallying nine wins and finishing in the top-1o in 19 consecutive races. With this being the last year he races full-time, Harvick would love nothing more than to get a win at a track that has been good to him.

"We've probably dominated Phoenix because we spent so much time there learning and tearing stuff up and doing the things you're not supposed to do at the racetrack," Harvick said, per Race.Net. "It's a track that we put a lot of emphasis on throughout the years because of the fact that we felt like some of our best race tracks were the flat tracks. It was always kind of a sense of pride to come here and run well because I know I have a lot of fans and friends that come to this place."

There have been three different winners in the first three races of the year. Last week, William Byron won the race in Las Vegas, and it was the fifth victory in his Cup Series career. He will look to have another strong performance in Phoenix, a place where he's done well, finishing in the top 10 twice in the last four races at the track.

Last week, PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Byron about looking to have a strong season after the Las Vegas win. "I think we want to stay consistent throughout the year," Byron said. "We've got to continue to work hard on little details here and there to get better. I think we could have been better even on Sunday, some of the things that we worked on throughout the race. So yeah, it's a constant evolution, constant learning process, but we're off to a good start."