Frankie Muniz Takes ‘Hard Hit’ in NASCAR Race, Limps From Wreck

Frankie Muniz is lucky to walk away from any serious injury after suffering a crash in his latest race. He made his debut with NASCAR’s Xfinity Series earlier this year, hoping to race full-time this year. His accident happened Friday during the Craftsman Truck Series Championship race, with Noah Lewis sharing a video of the Malcolm in the Middle star limping from the moment.

Hard hit for @frankiemuniz. He limps from his truck to the ambulance. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7rngEwzMzE — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) November 9, 2024

Muniz was all smiles after the race and speaking with the media. “I’m okay, yeah. Unfortunate,” he said. “I felt like got a good opportunity to run with some guys, I made some passes. Lost a few spots on restarts, then went back out and passed them again. So it was good for me to figure out how to get by people, you know I haven’t really gotten to do that much this year so that was really positive. And then we just wanted to keep going, I wanted to keep running. But there was nowhere for me to go and I got hit from behind.

“I got hit from behind into the 42 and then the 42 got moved and the 18 was right there stopped and I went right into him. But I don’t feel like there was anything I could have done there. That was a luck situation of getting through it, but it’s unfortunate,” he continued.

Muniz is looking forward to the season in February behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 for Reaume Brothers Racing. He concluded his comments by praising his team and keeping his expectations high in his NASCAR career.

“I’m so excited for next season. This year wasn’t what we had hoped, but this proved that I can race with guys, I can pass here. We’re gonna be better next year, and I’ve got the whole off-season to prepare. We’re gonna go get it,” he said.

Muniz announced his NASCAR entrance in January, releasing a statement calling it a dream to “pursue racing in NASCAR.”

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself,” he wrote in the statement.