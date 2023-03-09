NASCAR: William Byron Talks Having 'Consistent' Season After Las Vegas Win (Exclusive)

William Byron is off to a fast start once again. After having less than stellar performances in the first two races of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the 25-year-old won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday, giving him a chance to win the Cup Series title at the end of the year. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Byron about how the Las Vegas win can help him and his team gain momentum for the rest of the season.

"I think we want to stay consistent throughout the year," Byron exclusively told PopCulture. "We've got to continue to work hard on little details here and there to get better. I think we could have been better even on Sunday, some of the things that we worked on throughout the race. So yeah, it's a constant evolution, constant learning process, but we're off to a good start."

Byron, who finished 34th in the Daytona 500 this year, won the race in overtime and led 176 of the 271 laps. This is the first time in his cup series career that Byron won the race while also winning the two stages. He said before the race that he felt confident the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 car would perform well, but "I didn't think it would be as good as it was, but certainly was happy after practice. And going into the weekend, I felt pretty optimistic that we'd have a good race car, but I didn't how good or how everyone else in the field would be as well. So just nice to see it all payoff and nice to be able to cap the weekend off of the win."

Byron, who finished sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings last year, beat his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on Sunday. Byron was happy to earn the checkered flag and to see his teammate finish right behind him. "It was a great race for Hendrick and just great to see all the cars so fast and competitive," Byron said. "And I feel like if I'm not going to win a race, I want my teammates to win. So it was nice for us all to be up there and have a chance and hopefully, that continues."