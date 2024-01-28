2024 AFC Championship Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Chiefs vs. Ravens

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

One of the best weekends of the NFL season has arrived. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship game on Sunday. The game, which will be played at M&T Bank Stadium, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET and can be watched on CBS and Paramount+.

The Chiefs (13-6) are the defending Super Bowl Champions and look to be the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back titles. And while their regular season was not as strong as many expected, the Chiefs still proved to be a dangerous team by taking down the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round of the playoffs and getting past the Buffalo Bills in Patrick Mahomes' first true road playoff game last week. Mahomes is getting ready to play in his sixth consecutive AFC Championship game. But the two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback knows he wants to win a third Super Bowl, he has to get through a Ravens team that has been consistent all year.

A trip to the Super Bowl is on the line. Just doesn't get any better.



"That's why I have to focus on the AFC Championship and not the Super Bowl," Mahomes told reporters last week, per NFL.com. "We can't overshadow what's in front of us right now. Not at all. Those guys are the former Super Bowl champions. To be a champion, you've got to go through a champion. That's pretty much the mindset."

The Ravens (14-4) ended the regular season with the best record in the NFL. They had a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs and blew past the Houston Texans in the division round last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a show against the Texans, scoring four total touchdowns and rushing for 100 yards on 11 carries in the win. He's the favorite to win NFL MVP after throwing for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 821 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

Jackson is looking to lead the Ravens to their first Super Bow appearance since the 2012 season. "I've been in games where it's one of the games of the week and I'm hyped, everyone else is hyped, and when I get on the field, I'm tired," Jackson said, per the Ravens' official website. "I'm pretty much being cool, calm and collect until the ball is snapped and the whistle is blown."