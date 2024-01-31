NASCAR Fans Have a Lot to Say About Netflix's New 'Full Speed' Documentary Series

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is about to begin with the Daytona 500 in February. And to get fans ready for the new season, Netflix released a new original docuseries called NASCAR: Full Speed. It takes a look at the 2023 season and features top drivers such as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.

"This is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet," NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark told Netflix's Tudum in January. "People are going to see it up close, and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers, but also the skill of the drivers — and what they're able to do with a race car [driving at] 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."

The 2023 season saw Blaney win the Cup Series title. He finished first in the standings, beating Larson, Byron and Bell in the Championship 4 Race in November. Fans have started watching NASCAR: Full Speed and have nothing but great things to say about the series.