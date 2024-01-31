NASCAR Fans Have a Lot to Say About Netflix's New 'Full Speed' Documentary Series
'NASCAR: Full Speed' is receiving a lot of love from fans.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is about to begin with the Daytona 500 in February. And to get fans ready for the new season, Netflix released a new original docuseries called NASCAR: Full Speed. It takes a look at the 2023 season and features top drivers such as Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick.
"This is the most competitive form of motorsport on the planet," NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer Tim Clark told Netflix's Tudum in January. "People are going to see it up close, and see the beating and the banging and the aggressiveness of the drivers, but also the skill of the drivers — and what they're able to do with a race car [driving at] 200 miles an hour, around 38 other race cars, hitting the same spot for 400 miles."
The 2023 season saw Blaney win the Cup Series title. He finished first in the standings, beating Larson, Byron and Bell in the Championship 4 Race in November. Fans have started watching NASCAR: Full Speed and have nothing but great things to say about the series.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR: Full Speed is out NOW. pic.twitter.com/FnAX4MsqYY— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 30, 2024
One person wrote: "Y'all did amazing. Exactly what I expected. I hope one day we could get a whole season like that. It's put together so well."prevnext
Already Asking for Season 2
Thank you for taking our sport seriously and producing quality content! Season 2 next year?— Matt Colson (@MatthewColson17) January 31, 2024
Another person said: "Great documentary, well worth a watch even if you're not a NASCAR fan... Insightful and not over dramatic... the choice of Black Parade for the closing credits was inspired."prevnext
Welcome New Fans
Review: 'NASCAR Full Speed' on Netflix is the Cup Series documentary hardcore fans have always wanted but one equally equipped to attract new fans as well.
This is the sport I cover every week authentically, dramatically portrayed.https://t.co/VJzuvkKYWI— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) January 30, 2024
One fan said: "I'm loving it! I admit I didn't care about HMS' 300th win, but William Byron is great in this series, and it was kind of awesome to see how proud he was of giving Mr. Hendrick the 300. Also, Reddick's flippant and unemotional, "it's still on fire," has been my favorite moment."prevnext
The 'Love' Button
Hit “love” on Full Speed, NASCAR fans! Let’s grow this sport 🫡— AutoLotto (@AutoLotto317) January 31, 2024
One fan wrote: "Binged the whole season. Wow! Cool to see that when they get out of those cars, back to the RV or home, and they're just Dad. A husband/partner. A son. A human being."prevnext
Easy Binge
Binged all of "Full Speed" in like 5 hours yesterday. Absolutely loved it.
It left me wanting more (which is a GOOD thing), paints #NASCAR in a great light, spotlights the drivers (rightfully) as heroic badasses and takes the sport seriously.
Kudos to all who made it happen 👏🏼— Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) January 31, 2024
A person wrote: "We need more this was what we've been missing for years. One thing I would add was more involvement with the Non playoff drivers like AJ that win at the roval ment so much he doesn't know when he'll get his last cup win and the show was emphasizing that alot."prevnext
'Simply Amazing'
I had a vision in my head on what I hoped the production of NASCAR: Full Speed would look like.
The finished product was beyond my wildest dreams.
It perfectly depicts the intense battles on the track & the personalities of our stars both on and off the track.
Simply amazing. pic.twitter.com/SpccCvyT4M— Seth Sharp (@SethSharp35) January 31, 2024
One fan stated: "I thought it was awesome! I wish there were more episodes. Maybe season 2 will do the whole season."prevnext
Love from a 'NASCAR Fan'
I’m a @NASCAR fan of course I binge watched #NascarFullSpeed on @netflix.
I’m a NASCAR fan of course I wish there were 5 more episodes.
I’m a Nascar fan, Netflix please run it back in 2024.
Did I do it right?#GDTBA pic.twitter.com/PokCF4tbBa— Black Mamba (@MambaSmith34) January 31, 2024
And this person wrote: "Fantastic stuff. My favorite NASCAR content since the FX show in '04-'05.."prev