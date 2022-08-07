NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400

Four more races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, which means several drivers need to perform well to earn a playoff berth. So far this year, there have been 14 drivers who have won at least one race, leading to other drivers likely fighting for just two playoff spots before the postseason begins next month. On Sunday, the drivers will be in Michigan for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network as well as the NBC Sports app.

One driver who is in the playoff bubble is Bubba Wallace who is currently in 20th place in the Cup Series standings. He is in a good position to win his first race of the year on Sunday as he earned the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday, which is the first pole he has earned in his career. Wallace has been finding his groove recently, finishing in the top 10 of his last three races, including a top-five finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Sunday. He also finished second at the Daytona 500 to start the year.

Last year, Wallace won the first Cup Series race of his career and reacted to the victory in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. "Amanda [Wallace's girlfriend] claims that she told me that we were going to win, but I had a feeling Friday before the race, this is definitely going to happen," Wallace said. "Just everything felt right. And so there was moments throughout the race though, I was like, this is not what I had envisioned. We were running 25th, but it's Talladega, you never know what could happen with that last run there. We made a late charge to the front and actually got some help from Kurt [Busch], so it was kind of cool. A little bit of foreshadowing of what we can do with our future. But yeah, I think just being able to relive that moment and look back on what we were able to do that day is really cool."

Another driver to watch is Kevin Harvick who has not won a race in his last 65 starts. He finished 33rd in Indiana last Sunday but has recorded four top-10 finishes in his last seven races and putting himself in posting to make a big playoff push in the final weeks of the regular season.