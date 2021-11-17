NASCAR’s Kyle Busch and Wife Samantha Expecting Baby Girl After More Than 8 Years of Infertility

NASCAR star Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha are going to be parents again. On Tuesday, Samantha, 35, revealed that she is pregnant and expecting a baby girl via surrogate in May 2022. Kyle and Samantha shared a video that shows them telling their 6-year-old son Brexton the great news. When Bexton finds out, he hugs his mom and shouts, “My baby sister!”

“We are so incredibly happy to announce that our baby girl will be joining our family via a gestational carrier in May of 2022!!!!” Samantha wrote in the Instagram post. Some of the most beautiful things in life come after heartache and a whole lot of prayers. We have dreamed of this day being able to make Brexton a big brother and getting to tell him the exciting news FINALLY was one of the most special moments in life.

“Thank you everyone who has supported us on our journey and did not give up hope just like we didn’t. We are so beyond grateful that we have the most amazing GC to help us complete our family. We are forever humbled and appreciative to her and to all of you that have sent us so many encouraging messages over the years.”

Kyle and Samantha have been struggling with infertility for more than eight years, as mentioned by PEOPLE. The couple has dealt with everything from a miscarriage to a failed IVF attempt. In November 2020 the couple dealt with another unsuccessful IVF attempt while using a healthy surrogate.

The fact that Kyle and Samantha will have a new baby coming in six months is great news, considering how the 2021 NASCAR season ended for Kyle. He missed out on the Championship 4 race for the second consecutive year after winning it all in 2019. And while Busch has put together a Hall of Fame career, he still has a lot of goals he wants to set before his career is over.

“I feel like I’m still in the prime of my career,” Busch told PopCulture.com. “I’ve got some good years left ahead of me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully being able to get another championship, two or three, hopefully. And then, of course, also reaching about 100 wins. That would certainly be nice. We’re two championships in. We’re 60 race victories in. So it’d be nice to continue to elevate that total, and also win a Daytona 500.”