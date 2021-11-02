NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Apologizes After Using R-Word in Post-Race Interview

Kyle Busch is apologizing for using the r-word during a post-race interview on Sunday. The NASCAR star was complaining about being hit by Brad Keselowski as he was making a move to pass him. Busch finished in second place but will not be one of the four drivers competing for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship next weekend.

“He drills my ass coming out of (turn) 4 for no reason,” Busch said after the race, per TMZ Sports.“I mean, where was he going? What was he gonna do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a (Kevin) Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? To do what, he wasn’t gonna transfer through with that. It’s frickin’ (r-word), man. So stupid. I don’t understand these guys. I should beat the s— out of him right now, is what I should do. But, that doesn’t do me any good, either.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Busch later went to Twitter and wrote, “In one of my post-race interviews I used a word I should never use and I want to apologize for it. On Monday night, NASCAR announced that Busch will be required to take sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season. Busch was frustrated with how things ended at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Before the race, Busch spoke to PopCulture.com about his chances of having a successful showing at the Xfinity 500 and qualifying for the Championship 4 race.

“We’ve got to have a good weekend this weekend going to Martinsville,” Busch told PopCulture. “It’s one of our good tracks. We’ve been fast there before. We won the race in 2016. We won there in 2017, I believe, and finished both races in the top five in 2018. And I mention those years because the Arrow package that we’re going there with this year, this is very similar to the Arrow packages that we ran in those seasons.

“So I would like to think that looking back on some past notes and coming up with a good baseline set up to just come off the truck and start the race with. No practice, no qualifying, just get in there and get going. We’ve got to be ready to go right off the truck.” Busch won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2015 and 2019.