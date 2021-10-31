NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Reveals How He Will Win Third Cup Series Championship (Exclusive)

The 2021 NASCAR season is winding down with two Cup Series races remaining. Kyle Busch, who has won two Cup Series championships in his career, is currently in fourth place in the Cup Series playoff standings and needs a strong outing at the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday to make it to the Championship 4 race next weekend. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Busch, who revealed how he could win his third Cup Series title.

“We’ve got to have a good weekend this weekend going to Martinsville,” Busch told PopCulture. “It’s one of our good tracks. We’ve been fast there before. We won the race in 2016. We won there in 2017, I believe, and finished both races in the top five in 2018. And I mention those years because the Arrow package that we’re going there with this year, this is very similar to the Arrow packages that we ran in those seasons. So I would like to think that looking back on some past notes and coming up with a good baseline set up to just come off the truck and start the race with. No practice, no qualifying, just get in there and get going. We’ve got to be ready to go right off the truck.”

Busch is only one point ahead of Ryan Blaney for the final spot in Championship 4. As Busch mentioned, he had success at Martinsville but also knows that it won’t be easy to succeed on Sunday due to the challenges the track presents. “It’s a really tight, short track, so a lot of action can be happening,” Busch revealed. “We’re close borders racing. You’re always bumping somebody or getting bumped, or you’re side-by-side with somebody, maybe trading some paint through the turns and stuff like that. So it’s an action-packed race track, for sure. The restarts get kind of crazy, especially when you get down towards the end of the race.”

If there’s one thing that is certain for Sunday’s race, Busch will be breathing easy while on the track. Busch has recently partnered up with Breathe Right Nasal Strips to help raise awareness of the product being more than a sleep supplement. Busch has used the product for years for a couple of reasons.

“So being able to put the Breathe Right nasal strip over your nose, I’ve found allergies here in North Carolina years ago, and so I’ve had to figure out how to be able to breathe better,” Busch said. “And also, with the constraints and restrictions that you have in the NASCAR race car with your helmet on, you’ve got a sock that goes underneath right here, your cheek pads are pushing on you. So the only air that’s coming in is through the top air tube that gives you fresh air, but also just being able to breathe, just not out of your mouth, but also being able to utilize mouth and nose. And so those Breathe Right nasal strips help me out a ton, just being able to get the right amount of air in there and the breathing ability better from what it was.”