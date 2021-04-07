NASCAR's Kurt Busch Joins Motorsports Stars for Travis Pastrana’s P1 Offshore Invitational Boat Race

✖

Motorsports star Travis Pastrana has a history of pitting his fellow athletes against each other in unique events, whether they take place on dirt tracks or concrete ovals. Now he is heading to the water. Pastrana gathered many stars, including NASCAR's Kurt Busch, for Travis Pastrana's P1 Offshore Invitational, which will air on April 18.

Thrill One Media, the company behind Ridiculousness, revealed the event with a press release on Wednesday. Busch also posted about the event and confirmed that he would represent Team Monster Energy while going 100 mph on the water. He explained that his high-speed boating experience is fairly limited and that he doesn't like to swim. Busch's goal heading into the event was to stay in his boat and ultimately secure a victory.

"I invited a competitive group of racers, entertainers and friends to experience offshore boat racing for themselves," Pastrana explained in a press release. "I got my first taste of this sport in 2019, racing my good friend Britt Lilly’s powerboat. Then last year, I had the opportunity to join the Miss GEICO team and compete in the top class of the Offshore Championship Series. Now I’m hooked!

"We wanted to have a fun and crazy event to bring back competition while, at the same time, get everyone outside of their comfort zones by trading pavement and dirt for the water," he added. In order to achieve this goal, Pastrana partnered with Traxxas — the top company in Ready-To-Race nitro and electric radio-controlled vehicles. They headed down to St. Petersburg, Florida, and set up for the event.

Along with Busch, the list of competitors will feature some major names from a variety of sports. The roster includes motocross legend Brian Deegan, all-around moto icon Ryan Villopoto, and Nitro Circus FMX favorite Blake "Bilko" Williams. They joined Busch in representing Team Monster. Moto legend Ricky Johnson, trailblazing skate athlete Lyn-z Pastrana, and IndyCar racer Conor Daly drove for Team Power Plus.

Five-time Crossfit Games winner Mat Fraser joined Team Black Rifle Coffee Company — who helped sponsor the event — and former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell. Finally, Heavy D and Diesel Dave from the Diesel Brothers joined Team Pit Viper. The various competitors each joined an experienced throttle man and took time trial laps around the 1.7- mile course. The fastest boats moved on to the next round until there were only two remaining.

While the race will not air until April 18, it did already take place. One of the competitors partially spoiled the outcome. Deegan commented on the announcement post and revealed that he was not the one taking the checkered flag. Instead, he proclaimed that he would return again and get his revenge.

Travis Pastrana's P1 Offshore Invitational will air on April 18 at 9 a.m. ET. Fox Sports 1 will provide coverage of the event. CBS Sports Network will also include the special event as part of the P1 Offshore season preview show, which will also air across the Bally Sports Regional Networks.