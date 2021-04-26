NASCAR: Joey Logano Goes Airborne During Wild Wreck at Talladega

✖

Joey Logano was involved in a scary wreck this past weekend where he went airborne and flipped upside down before popping back upright, according to USA Today. During the final lap of the first stage of the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Logano was pushed up to the rear bumper of Ryan Blaney by Denny Hamlin. Rickly Steonhouse Jr. was on Hamlin's bumper at the time, and when Hamlin moved out of the late to go inside, that's when Stenhouse apparently made contact with Hamiln, turning him into Logano and setting off the crash.

As Lagano's No. 22 car flipped, it went right toward Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Toyota, which led to minor damages to Wallace's car. Logano was unable to finish the race and was evaluated and released from the infield care center. He then talked to Fox Sports about the wreck.

Joey Logano gets airborne and goes for a WILD ride at Talladega! pic.twitter.com/7E9vCyqCZD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2021

“I guess I don’t know exactly what to think. It’s a product of this racing, and on one hand, I’m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe, that I can go through a crash like that and get out and speak about it, " Logano said. "On one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash. The other thing, I’m just happy I’m alive. On another hand, I think when we are going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what we’re doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK."

"I'm one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through."- Joey Logano pic.twitter.com/3J9uDCc7u3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2021

Logano went on to say he came close to a Ryan Newman situation. “I’m one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman just went through," he continued. "I just don’t feel like that’s acceptable. A lot of it is the big spoiler and these big runs, the pushing and all that. It’s no one’s fault. Denny is trying to go and [Stenhouse] is trying to go. It’s a product of this racing. We have to fix it though because someone already got hurt, and we’re still doing it, so that’s not real smart.” Brad Keselowski won the GEICO 500. According to NASCAR.com, Keselowski's car suffered minor damage in the accident.