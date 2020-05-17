NASCAR Fans up in Arms After Frequent Caution Flags During the Real Heroes 400

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR returned to action with The Real Heroes 400. This race at Darlington Raceway was the first in 10 weeks, which excited racing fans. However, the frequent number of caution flags caused some frustration among some viewers.

The Real Heroes 400 started with a wreck as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. slammed into the concrete inside wall before finishing a lap. This knocked him out of the race and resulted in a caution flag. Stage 1 ended with another incident when Jimmie Johnson slammed into a wall. His day also ended and led to another caution flag.

The incidents continued with William Byron and Daniel Suarez both spinning out. Similarly, Garrett Smithley headed to the garage during Stage 2. These incidents resulted in several stoppages as the yellow flag continued waving, which led to comments from frustrated viewers on Twitter. They had tuned in with the goal of watching nonstop racing action, but the delays continued. There were many that expected some rust after a massive delay, but others were just irritated.