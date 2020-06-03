NASCAR Fans Split on Nashville Return, Call for Races at Fairgrounds

Wednesday morning, NASCAR announced that racing is returning to Nashville, Tennessee. There will be a Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway during the 2021 season. To account for this added event on the schedule, Dover International Speedway will give up one of its two events.

Racing fans saw this announcement and responded in several ways, with many expressing their excitement over the return of NASCAR to Music City. In contrast, others proclaimed they are buying tickets. Others, however, showed frustration with their comments. They don't want races on longer tracks. These fans would prefer to see action at the Fairgrounds following a long and expensive renovation, although some did admit that the Nashville Superspeedway could be a path to this goal.

While the head of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. said that bringing racing back to the Fairgrounds is a priority, this will not happen just yet. Instead, races will take place at the longer Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Short track events are still possible, just not at the moment.