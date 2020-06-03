NASCAR Fans Split on Nashville Return, Call for Races at Fairgrounds
Wednesday morning, NASCAR announced that racing is returning to Nashville, Tennessee. There will be a Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway during the 2021 season. To account for this added event on the schedule, Dover International Speedway will give up one of its two events.
Racing fans saw this announcement and responded in several ways, with many expressing their excitement over the return of NASCAR to Music City. In contrast, others proclaimed they are buying tickets. Others, however, showed frustration with their comments. They don't want races on longer tracks. These fans would prefer to see action at the Fairgrounds following a long and expensive renovation, although some did admit that the Nashville Superspeedway could be a path to this goal.
While the head of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. said that bringing racing back to the Fairgrounds is a priority, this will not happen just yet. Instead, races will take place at the longer Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. Short track events are still possible, just not at the moment.
NASCAR fans: more short tracks!— Ben Clark (@BenClark_4fan) June 3, 2020
This is great, but Dover is my home Cup track! This is so bittersweet for me.— Peter Steinberg (@epzik8) June 3, 2020
Hoping it’s just a temporary step to get them back to @FGSpeedway We’ll see 🤷🏼♂️— Aaron Clay (@ABCracing54) June 3, 2020
To everyone who thinks Nashville will be bad:— Dexter (@AwacsF) June 3, 2020
Before y'all lose it, this is the path to the Fairgrounds.— Joe Gucciardo (@joegucciardo) June 3, 2020
I’m for a race at Nashville! @NASCAR Is the track layout planning to be changed at all? Added banking, etc?— Zach Horn (@ZachHorn9) June 3, 2020
Yes!! When do tickets go on sale?— Angelique Iannetta (@Aiannetta92) June 3, 2020
Fairgrounds .... we need more short tracks!— Foos (@sufztlots) June 3, 2020
When do tickets go on sell ill definitely buy if it help getting the fairgrounds— ricky kennedy (@Ricky_kennedy20) June 3, 2020