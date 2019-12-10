NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon Announces His Wife Is Pregnant With the Couple’s First Child

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon revealed on Monday that he and his wife, Whitney, will be welcoming another member of the family. The couple announced on Instagram Monday morning that they are expecting their first child. The due date is set for June 2020.

To announce this momentous occasion, Dillon and Whitney headed down to the Charlotte Motor Speedway. This is a very special spot for the driver considering that it is the site of his very first NASCAR Cup Series victory in the 2017 Coca-Cola 600.

“A lot of firsts for me at this race track! Baby Dillon coming June 2020,” Dillon wrote on Instagram when he and Whitney revealed the news.

Originally engaged in August 2016, Dillon and Whitney, a former NFL cheerleader, officially tied the knot in December 2017. They held the ceremony at Childress Vineyards in Lexington, Kentucky.

Following the announcement on Instagram, Dillon and Whitney were greeted by several congratulatory messages, including one specific comment from Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The third-year star even dubbed himself “uncle Christian” while saying that he is excited. In response, Dillon said that the child would be heading to the “Mccaffrey school of Super Heroes.”

The two North Carolina-based sports figures have grown close in recent years, to the point that McCaffrey was on hand for NACAR’s All-Star Race in Charlotte in May 2018. The two athletes have hung out frequently in the past year, and they even share a hairstylist. McCaffrey has reportedly convinced Dillon to focus on his diet and physical fitness.

As it turns out, the history between these two sports figures goes back before the 2017 NFL Draft. Dillon sent a message to McCaffrey back when he was a running back at Stanford and predicted where he would be heading after college.

“I hit him up on a direct message, I was like, ‘Hey man, I think you’re going to get drafted by the Panthers,’” Dillon said. “‘I feel it. I feel like you’re coming to the Panthers.’”

Given the effect that McCaffrey has had on Dillon’s life, it’s understandable that the Panthers running back would be dubbed “uncle Christian” when the child is born in 2020. It also helps that the driver was tweeting “go Panthers” during his honeymoon in the Bahamas.

(Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty)