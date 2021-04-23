NASCAR: Corey LaJoie Running With Fox Nation Paint Scheme for Geico 500

✖

Corey LaJoie and Fox Nation are joining forces for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. The Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series driver will be running with the Fox Nation-Sponsored Chevrolet Camaro for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. LaJoie has already driven a digital version of the car during the eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational this week and enjoyed the experience.

"It looks sweet," LaJoie said per Fox News. "A lot of people just put their name on the car and they don’t do anything to activate it and they don’t see a whole lot of traction from it, but it seems like there’s a lot of cool things we’re doing on social media and the Pro Invitational, stuff like that has really pumped this thing up pretty good."

(Photo: iRacing)

So far in his career, LaJoie has had four top 10 finishes, all of them from superspeedways. When he competed at Talladega in 2019, LaJoie finished in seventh. "Talladega is certainly one, with a small team, we certainly circle because, you know, you can get up in the draft and there’s obviously a couple of wrecks that you try to dodge and be there at the end. So it gives smaller teams a chance to get up there and compete for a win," he said.

For Sunday's race, LaJoie has been assigned the No. 26 spot. There will be no practice or qualifying due to protocols, and Denny Hamlin is favored to win the race which will be his first of the season. Currently, LaJoie is in 29th place in the NASCAR Cup Series Standings with one top 10 finish.

"Looking into my career, I haven’t really been in the position where I could really bear down and race somebody for a top-10 or top-15 consistently until this season," LaJoie said to The Athletic in February. "So this year, I am going to make it a point to be a little less friendly on the racetrack. I’ve been a lot more give than take on the racetrack just because of the positions I’ve been in. I was trying to get a lot of respect and pay some dues. But I’m to the point now where I’m done paying dues, I’m ready to start getting some back." Fox Nation will make their presence felt on Sunday. Along with LaJoie and the Chevrolet Camaro, there will be several Fox National signs, displays and banners at Talladega. Fans can also experience the race virtually on Fox Nation's app.