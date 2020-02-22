NASCAR Cancels Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Qualifying in Las Vegas

Inclement weather caused the cancellation of the Xfinity Series qualifying races on Saturday, but there were hopes among NASCAR fans that the weather would clear in time for the Pennzoil 400 qualifying laps. The heavy rain continued, and now NASCAR has been forced to cancel another round of qualifiers. The starting position for Sunday’s race will now be set by the rule book.

Qualifying at @LVMotorSpeedway has been cancelled due to rain. Sunday’s lineup to be set by the rule book. pic.twitter.com/W82ynGnC7G — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 22, 2020

The qualifying races on Saturday were scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET, barring the continuing downfall of rain. The forecast at Las Vegas Motor Speedway had called for sunshine shortly before the laps would begin, but the rains continued to fall. The Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 is now also in doubt.

The fans responded to the news of the cancellation with a mixture of shock and anger. Some were upset that the qualifying laps would not be taking place. They wanted to see Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, and other Cup Series drivers racing against the clock to set themselves up for success.

Others, however, simply couldn’t believe that the events were being canceled due to rain. Las Vegas is in the middle of Nevada, a state not particularly known for rain. Sin City, in particular, averages a mere 4.17 inches of rain each year, and there are only 21 rainy days. The fans just felt that it was bad luck that the qualifying laps fell on one of these days.

Shortly after the announcement of the cancellation, NASCAR unveiled the starting lineup of the Pennzoil 400. Kyle Busch, who is viewed as a favorite in Sunday’s race, will be taking the top spot. He will be next to Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, both of which will be among the favorites on Sunday, will take the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Jimmie Johnson, the longtime veteran that will be retiring from full-time racing at the end of the season, will be near the middle of the pack. According to the starting grid, he will be in the 18th spot next to Cole Cluster.

Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET when the green flag is waved. FOX will broadcast the race as Hamlin looks to secure his second consecutive victory.

(Photo Credit: John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)