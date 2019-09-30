Watch NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Throw Drink at Sick Driver

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace could be in some trouble as he was seen throwing a drink at a driver who was being attended to for hydration. It all started when Wallace was hit by fellow driver Alex Bowman during the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. Bowman hit Wallace on the first lap and Wallace allegedly flipped Bowman off for a few laps during the race according to TMZ. Then on the 42nd lap, Bowman hit Wallace again which led to him spinning out in a turn and then crashing into a wall.

Once the race was over, Wallace looked for Bowman and was seen throwing water a drink at him and then called him a “b—-” and “a– hole.” He was also seen saying “Smooth move of playing the sick card so I couldn’t bust him in his mouth.”

When Bowman was asked about his actions, he fired back at Wallace.

“That was just a mistake,” Bowman said after exiting the infield care center for treatment of overheating according to NBC Sports. “I got flipped off for every single straightaway on the entire race track for three laps. I got flipped off by him for like three or four laps in a row at Richmond, so I’m just over it.”

“I’ve got to stand up for myself at some point,” Bowman continued. “Probably wouldn’t have gotten wrecked if he had his finger back in the car. I’d be mad too, but he put himself in that spot.”

NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’ Donnell told SiriusXM Radio he will be talking to Wallace about the incident.

“I would say I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace. That was really not classy whatsoever,” O’Donnell said according to NASCAR.com. “I understand that drivers have issues with each other during the race. We totally get that, but with drivers on the ground being tended to by medical personnel, you need to be smarter than that, and we’ll have that conversation with Bubba and we’ll see how that goes, obviously prior to Dover.”

Wallace, 25, is known for finishing second in the Daytona 500 in 2018 making him the first African-American driver to finish in second place or higher in the face. Bowman, 26, actually won the pole position for the 2018 Daytona 500.