NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Haters Following News of Michael Jordan-Run Team

✖

Monday night, the world of motorsports came to a halt with the announcement that NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Cup Series star Denny Hamlin are starting a NASCAR team. Bubba Wallace will be the only driver for the team moving forward, an announcement that sparked excitement in some Twitter users and anger in others. Now Wallace has responded to his critics.

The current driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro posted a simple animated Gif on Twitter Monday night after releasing a statement about the new team. The short clip showed a laughing man climbing into the backseat of a gold Rolls Royce. "And they thought I was done after this year..." Wallace wrote as the caption of the image. This comment referenced those that said he would not be a part of the Cup Series after his current contract comes to an end at the end of the 2020 playoffs.

And they thought I was done after this year... Goodnight peeps!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/s52aEU3woL — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) September 22, 2020

"Don't know how people can be mad he got a better ride. He's been in a crap car for over 3 years and still manages top 10 finishes. 5 so far this year. Now let him show he has talent in a better car. Every driver deserves a chance in a better car," one person commented in response to Wallace. Others said that they won't "respect him" until he wins some races.

Ever since Wallace voiced his opinion that NASCAR should ban the Confederate flag at events, he has been mentioned frequently on Twitter. Many racing fans have shown support for the 26-year-old while others have said that he is ruining the sport. Those that criticized Wallace said that he would no longer compete in the Cup Series after 2020 and that RPM would "dump him" for a better driver.

While Wallace has not secured a victory at NASCAR's highest level, he does have a second-place finish at the 2018 Daytona 500 to his name. He is also in the midst of a career-best season with five top-10 finishes. Additionally, Wallace opened the season with a fifth-place finish in the Daytona 500.

Wallace has competed in 105 races during his Cup Series career, all in a Chevrolet Camaro. Now he will move forward with his new racing team, likely in a Toyota Camry. If he finds success early, he will the opportunity to continue posting the Gif of the laughing man in the Rolls Royce.