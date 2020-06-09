Bubba Wallace's Confederate Flag Ban Stance Sparks Discussion Amongst NASCAR Fans

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wore a shirt that said, "I Can't Breathe. Black Lives Matter" prior to Sunday's race in Atlanta. Monday, he spoke to CNN and said that he believes NASCAR should ban the Confederate flag from future events. He believes it is time due to the ongoing protests and discussions about systemic racism following George Floyd's murder.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said to CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them. There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change. We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR — we will have those conversations to remove those flags."

Wallace expected to face criticism for these comments, and the reactions on Twitter proved him to be accurate. There were several arguments between racing fans after he spoke out about the flag. Many felt that he was forcing his "liberal views" on NASCAR viewers while others said that the flag represents racism and has no place in the sport.