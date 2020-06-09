Bubba Wallace's Confederate Flag Ban Stance Sparks Discussion Amongst NASCAR Fans
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace wore a shirt that said, "I Can't Breathe. Black Lives Matter" prior to Sunday's race in Atlanta. Monday, he spoke to CNN and said that he believes NASCAR should ban the Confederate flag from future events. He believes it is time due to the ongoing protests and discussions about systemic racism following George Floyd's murder.
"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said to CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them. There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change. We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR — we will have those conversations to remove those flags."
Wallace expected to face criticism for these comments, and the reactions on Twitter proved him to be accurate. There were several arguments between racing fans after he spoke out about the flag. Many felt that he was forcing his "liberal views" on NASCAR viewers while others said that the flag represents racism and has no place in the sport.
Its bull crap I'll fly my flag high as it will go I'm very proud.— lisa seffield (@angelwitch62) June 9, 2020
I was @LVMotorSpeedway for the Sept race, watched in turns 3 and 4. Directly across, in the infield, was an RV w a confederate flag flying the entire time. Saw zero action by both @LVMotorSpeedway and @Nascar #Disgusting #BlackLivesMattters #TalkIsCheap— RTS (@MileHighPharmer) June 9, 2020
Ok 1st - it’s not the Confederate Flag. It’s the battle flag. The Stars and bars wasn’t used because it was too similar to the union flag. 2nd-it’s freedom of speech. You are either for all free speech or against it. Pick one.— Kevin Huston (@IndianaAway) June 9, 2020
Long past time to get rid of that racist fabric.— M Bowyer (@MSR_Apache69) June 9, 2020
If you have any opinion defending the confederate flag, you need to learn the history of it. It’s a symbol for racism and a damn shame people can’t accept that.— Daniel (@DanielHook21) June 9, 2020
I fully support this. The time has come and it’s been long overdue.— Three Laps Down (@threelapsdown) June 9, 2020
The Confederate flag is not a racist symbol. DAMN the hate group known as the KKK for desecrating it. I understand the reaction that it provokes. To me it means standing up for what you believe in. Please look at the history of the flag. I love and respect all people— R S (@RussellDeanSto1) June 9, 2020
You won’t like this but both Sr. and Jr. said the flag should be banned— LJR (@appalachiansoul) June 9, 2020
No racism in this show, yet banned from t.v. because of the car!🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/zvnWGIW9gG— Charles (@TheRealUPSChuck) June 9, 2020
Literally nothing you just said is true. Nobody other than racists were ever comfortable with that flag. Nobody is getting rid of history, and that isn’t a tactic of socialism— Ben Amado (@benamado3X) June 9, 2020
I highly suggest not reading the comments on this post, as they're full of idiotic statements, salty racists and confederates, who for some reason think slavery and discrimination was acceptable— S. Adamczyk (@JazzMangoAdam) June 9, 2020
Well, this went from police brutality to an inanimate object real quick. What's next? Renaming the Southern 500? I use to be a Bubba fan, but he's showing his weak side now.— RacinNcircles (@tjmingo22) June 9, 2020
Bubba Wallace the rebel flags ain't going nowhere they are part of our history— Lee Hunter (@LeeHunt86526209) June 9, 2020
I have friends who won’t attend a race because the confederate flag is usually flown and it makes her uncomfortable. This would be a great step for having a more inclusive and bigger fan base!— Autumnnnn (@LivelyConfused) June 9, 2020
Feeling uncomfortable is a choice just like being offended is. Ignore them. They don’t mean the same thing to you that they do to the flag owner and aren’t hurting a thing. No Confederate flags burning cop cars or looting Targets.— Russ (@Russm2002) June 9, 2020
I’m offended by people waving Kyle Busch flags we should ban those too— Jason Tigno (@ASAPTigno) June 9, 2020
I agree with that I got your back Bubba— Richard DeBord (@Rick_DeBord) June 9, 2020
Pride in fighting for the right to continue to own slaves? pic.twitter.com/0bOodb7bf3— Desert Gator (@GatorDesert) June 9, 2020
Even the USMC has it banned— William A Randolph Jr (@1955junnie) June 9, 2020
All the angry Southern people in the comment section I LOL at you all. Even Dale Sr and Richard Petty have spoken against the flag. It belongs in the history books and thats that— That Dude Named Dale (@xdrey24x) June 9, 2020