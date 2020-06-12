NASCAR's Bubba Wallace 'Baffled' by Ray Ciccarelli's Stance on Confederate Flag Ban

✖

Bubba Wallace doesn't understand Ray Ciccarelli's stance on NASCAR banning the Confederate flag. In an interview with NBC News TODAY show, Wallace, who is the only full-time black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, reacted to Ciccarelli — a truck series driver — announcing he's quitting due to NASCAR's decision. Wallace said the decision to ban the Confederate flag is not about racism.

"I was kind of baffled by it honestly, Wallace said, via AL.com. Wallace understands how the flag is a sign of heritage, not rather hate but also said: "to a large group of people, it is a sign of hate and oppression, just a lot of negative and bad things that come to mind." Reiterating how fans can still fly it at their house or "do whatever you want," but that "when it comes to a sporting event — where we want all races and everybody to be included, inclusion is what we are trying for (and) unity."

On Wednesday, Ciccarelli went to Facebook to announce he will not long race in NASCAR events once the 2020 season comes to an end. He wrote: "Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed, we will not participate after 2020 season is over. I don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken [people] right to fly whatever flag they love." Ciccarelli also wrote he could "care less" about the flag, but there are [people] that do and it doesn’t make them a racist all you are doing is (expletive) one group to cater to another and I ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!!"

Wallace spoke out on Confederate flags at NASCAR events earlier this week, and it led to NASCAR officials making the quick decision to have the flags banned. "The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR said in a statement. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."