NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Apologizes for Getting Into Altercation With Kyle Larson During Race

Bubba Wallace apologized for his actions on Sunday. During the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Wallace contacted the front stretch wall after racing with 2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson. This led to Wallace retaliating by hitting Larson, which then led to both cars crashing into the walls and being done for the day. Following the accident, Wallace got out of his car and began shoving Larson in the infield.

On Monday night, Wallace went to Twitter to issue an apology to Larson. "I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car," Wallace's statement read. "My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport."

"I want to apologize to NASCAR and the fans, along with Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Toyota for putting them in a situation in the Playoffs that they do not deserve. I compete with immense, passion, and with passion at times come frustration. Upon reflection, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this."

Both Wallace and Larson were eliminated from playoff contention before the race. The winner of Sunday's race, Joey Logano, spoke to SiriusXM on Tuesday morning and said what Wallace did was dangerous. "Retaliation is not okay in the way it happened," Logano said, per Yahoo Sports. "If he spun him to the infield, maybe it's a little better, but right-rear hooking someone in the dogleg is not okay. I don't know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson's career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life. That is the worst spot to get right-rear hooked into a corner." Wallace has competed in 177 Cup Series races in six years and has recorded 21 top-10 finishes and two wins. Larson has competed in 292 races in 10 years and has won 18 races and the Cup Series title in 2021.