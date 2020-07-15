NASCAR All-Star Race: Is Bubba Wallace Competing for $1 Million Prize?

✖

Wednesday night, 20 of NASCAR's top drivers will compete for a $1 million prize during the 2020 All-Star Race. This event at Bristol's short track features big names such as Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman, but some drivers will not make the cut. Is Bubba Wallace among the lucky few to take part in Wednesday's action?

Heading into the race, Wallace has not yet secured a spot. There are 16 drivers locked into the starting grid, but another four will join them after the All-Star Open (7 p.m. ET). Wallace is one of the 21 drivers trying to make their way to the big event by either winning a stage or securing the fan vote. There are three total stages in the open, and each driver that wins one will automatically head to the all-star race. Wallace competed in the 2019 All-Star Open and drove his way to a spot in the all-star race and a fifth-place finish overall.

Raced our way in last year, no reason to why we can’t do it again tonight! pic.twitter.com/FV0INOUqvs — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 15, 2020

If Wallace does not win one of the three stages, he will still likely compete on Wednesday night. NASCAR released the updated fan vote standings on July 7, showing that Wallace had secured the most votes with just over a week remaining. The final standings are unknown, but Wallace will likely have the most votes at the end of the All-Star Open.

When Wallace gets behind the wheel of his No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro, he will be in a favorable position to win a stage. He is currently slated to start in the third row next to rookie Tyler Reddick. Michael McDowell has the pole position while Aric Almirola will line up next to him at the front of the pack. Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will take the second row.

If Wallace can secure a spot in the all-star race, he will have to make his way through a stacked field of competitors. The four drivers from the open will begin the race at the rear of the field while Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman lead them to the green flag. Wallace started in a similar position during the 2019 race and worked his way to a top-five finish in 140 laps.

The 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the event while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide the radio call. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will call the race remotely from the FOX studios, their final of the FOX season. The race is also available on the FOX Sports Go streaming app.