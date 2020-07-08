Bubba Wallace Leads NASCAR's All-Star Race Vote

✖

Bubba Wallace is getting a lot of love from NASCAR fans. Earlier this week, NASCAR released updated results from their All-Star Race fan voting, and Wallace is in first place ahead of Clint Bowyer, Matt Dibenedetto, and Wiliam Byron. Voting ends on Tuesday, July 14, and Wallace will find out if he made the cut on Wednesday, July 15.

If Wallace wins, he will take part in the NASCAR All-Star Race on July 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway. To be eligible for the All-Star Race, a driver must have "won a 2019 or 2020 Cup Series race; won a previous All-Star Race; or be a former Cup Series champion," according to a press release from Bristol Motor Speedway in June. The drivers that are qualified for the race are Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliot, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

"We are excited to take one of the most unique races in our sport to one of the most unique race tracks in our sport," NASCAR Executive Vice President of Racing Development Steve O'Donnell said in the press release. "Bristol Motor Speedway puts on classic short-track action every time we race there, and we're anticipating an elevated level of intensity for the NASCAR All-Star Race. We appreciate the great collaboration with Marcus Smith and his team, and all the race teams, in making this move. We look forward to bringing this thrilling race to a short track for the first time, and we hope our fans enjoy this special event, under the lights."

Wallace has been through a lot in 2020. It started when he asked NASCAR to remove the Confederate flag at races, and NASCAR granted his wish. Shortly after that, NASCAR announced a noose was found in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, but Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. I lead to President Donald Trump speaking out against Wallace and NASCAR, calling it a "hoax." Trump's message to Wallace led to response from the Alabama native.

"All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights!" Wallace wrote on Twitter. "Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it's HATE from the POTUS.. Love wins."